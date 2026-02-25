Walshe picks up three gold medals at McCuallagh event

Ellen Walshe took part in the 2026 McCuallagh International which was held over the last weekend at the National Aquatic Centre.

Seven Irish swimmers topped the podium at the event with Walshe picking up three gold medals in the 200m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and the 400m Freestyle.

Her first gold came in the 200m freestyle following an entertaining battle with Grace Davison of Ards.

Walshe pipped Davidson to gold with a time of 1:59.32 while her rival managed a time of 2:00.65. Lucy Hope of University of Stirling earned a bronze medal with a time of 2:01.74.

The double Olympian was back in the water only moments later to compete in the Female 100m Backstroke.

Walshe had another battle on her hands for this occasion as she came up against National Centre Ulster swimmer Lottie Cullen.

The two swimmers seemed to be even before Walshe pulled away to win gold with a time of 1:01.28.

Cullen finished shortly after with a time of 1:02.05 while Jena Macdougald of UCD earned bronze with 1:03.56.

Walshe picked up her third win of the weekend on the final day in the 400m freestyle final.

The Templeogue swimmer decisively won out with a time of 4:15.80 with no one else in the final challenging her.

Silver medal went to Icelandic swimmer Vala Dis Cicero who finished nearly eight seconds behind with 4:23.31 while Lucy Hope would add to her bronze in the 200m freestyle with another in the 400m after finishing with a time of 4:25.06.

