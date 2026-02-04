Rovers look for a winning start to league campaign

SHAMROCK Rovers are set to take on Dundalk in Tallaght Stadium this Friday evening in their opening game of the 2026 League of Ireland season.

The squad will be hoping to get their league campaign off to a winning start after their preseason concluded with a defeat to Derry City in Tallaght last weekend in the President’s Cup. Rovers losing out 1-0 on the day courtesy of a Darragh Markey goal.

It has been an interesting pre-season for the club which have seen several players come and go.

Some of the more notable outgoings include Josh Honohan who was pivotal for the club last season as well as Aaron McEneff, Darragh Nugent and Sean Kavanagh who has joined the club as a member of coaching staff.

The club has seen some incomings also including former St Pats winger Jake Mulraney, UCD wideman Adam Brennan as well as Ireland international Enda Stevens.

One of the players whose future was up in the air for much of the window was Michael Noonan who was the subject of interest from a host of clubs during the window including Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim who made a bid of over €1 million.

Stephen Bradley spoke on the prospect of having Noonan for the foreseeable future.

“He’s so mature in dealing with things. Sometimes you see his vulnerability in terms of his age. But he’s so mature in general.

“It’s a lot of attention. There’s a lot of interest. He knows. And we’ve been very open with everybody that’s come in.

“Him and his mam have been kept in the loop at every step. And it’s great we have the relationship that we can speak honestly and openly and talk.

“I was up in the house last week and we had a really good chat. He’s in a good place, Michael.

“He’s not the type to allow anything like that to distract him, to get on top of him. He just wants to play.”

One of the many opinions that made their voice known on Noonan’s ability was former Rovers and Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell who touted the youngsters talents ahead of upcoming season.

“I think if Michael Noonan stays in the league and plays every week, I think he could be the top scorer,”

“He’s a natural goal scorer. No matter what age group he’s playing for, he’s scored goals, underage, he’s always scored goals.

“Anytime he’s played for Rovers, he’s done really well and scored goals. I think he has consistency in playing every game.”

“The question is, does Stephen want to put that much pressure on someone so young? I don’t know, that’s probably why he has the likes of Rory Gaffney and [John] McGovern there to share the load.

“I think if he played every game, he would be top scorer and I don’t think he would be the way it’s been the last couple of years, where it’s been 14 goals that have won it. I think he could be the one that gets 20 goals.”