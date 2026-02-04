Uniphar announce plans to acquire TouchStore

UNIPHAR recently announced plans to acquire TouchStore, a Limerick-based provider of dispensing and retail management software for pharmacy teams across Ireland.

Pharmaceutical wholesaler and international healthcare services giant Uniphar has its global HQ in Citywest Business Park and operates four major Irish pharmacy chains – Life, Allcare, Hickey’s and McCauley.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Established in 2001, TouchStore provides retail and management software to other businesses. Currently the company employs 35 developers and support staff in its Limerick office and will continue to operate as a separate legal entity with its existing management and support teams in place.

Uniphar Group is a diversified healthcare services business that works with more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers across three divisions, Uniphar Pharma, Uniphar Medtech and Uniphar Supply Chain and Retail.

It has a presence in Europe, North America, APAC and MENA.

With the acquisition, Uniphar aims to bolster “TouchStore’s product roadmap and continued innovation in support of the Irish community pharmacy sector.”

Uniphar also recently invested in a new wholesale distribution facility in Dublin, enabling the organisation to double capacity and boosting the company’s solutions to significantly reduce the non-clinical workload in pharmacies.

Since 2020, Uniphar has acquired a number of companies, including US pharma consulting firm RRD International, pharma marketing agency E4H, pharma distributor Devonshire Healthcare Services and Dutch pharmaceutical services business platform BModesto Group.