Search
Uniphar announce plans to acquire TouchStore
Uniphar has its global HQ in Citywest Business Park

Uniphar announce plans to acquire TouchStore

Maurice GarveyFebruary 4, 2026 12:13 pm

UNIPHAR recently announced plans to acquire TouchStore, a Limerick-based provider of dispensing and retail management software for pharmacy teams across Ireland.

Pharmaceutical wholesaler and international healthcare services giant Uniphar has its global HQ in Citywest Business Park and operates four major Irish pharmacy chains – Life, Allcare, Hickey’s and McCauley.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Established in 2001, TouchStore provides retail and management software to other businesses. Currently the company employs 35 developers and support staff in its Limerick office and will continue to operate as a separate legal entity with its existing management and support teams in place.

Uniphar Group is a diversified healthcare services business that works with more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers across three divisions, Uniphar Pharma, Uniphar Medtech and Uniphar Supply Chain and Retail.

It has a presence in Europe, North America, APAC and MENA.

With the acquisition, Uniphar aims to bolster “TouchStore’s product roadmap and continued innovation in support of the Irish community pharmacy sector.”

Uniphar also recently invested in a new wholesale distribution facility in Dublin, enabling the organisation to double capacity and boosting the company’s solutions to significantly reduce the non-clinical workload in pharmacies.

Since 2020, Uniphar has acquired a number of companies, including US pharma consulting firm RRD International, pharma marketing agency E4H, pharma distributor Devonshire Healthcare Services and Dutch pharmaceutical services business platform BModesto Group.

Read More


Nominations open for 2026 EY Entrepreneur programme

Business

NOMINATIONS for the 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland programme opened this week and will close on February 17, 2026. The...

‘Shop Local’ sentiment continues to rise nationally

Business

LOCAL shopping is being supported by Chambers Ireland who announced a new partnership with Miconex, the founders of the Town & City...

Tallaght Stadium on the look out for new manager

Business

A high-ranking official at Tallaght Stadium will remain in charge “for the weeks ahead” while the search for her replacement takes place...

Applications now open for Local Enterprise Awards

Business

LOCAL Enterprise Office South Dublin is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the Local Enterprise Awards 2026, which will...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST