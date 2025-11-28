Rovers star raises the Cup for Irish Kidney Association
A bucket fundraiser was organised to help with the renovation of a support centre in Beaumont for the Irish Kidney Association (IKA).
The event, which took place at The Square in Tallaght, included a special appearance of Shamrock Rovers star, Aaron Greene, who brought along the FAI Cup and Airtricity League trophy.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
