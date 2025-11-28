Search
Rovers star raises the Cup for Irish Kidney Association
Shamrock Rovers player Aaron Greene shows off the FAI Cup and Airtricity League trophy at the fundraiser

Rovers star raises the Cup for Irish Kidney Association

James Roulston MooneyNovember 28, 2025 1:56 pm

A bucket fundraiser was organised to help with the renovation of a support centre in Beaumont for the Irish Kidney Association (IKA).

The event, which took place at The Square in Tallaght, included a special appearance of Shamrock Rovers star, Aaron Greene, who brought along the FAI Cup and Airtricity League trophy.

