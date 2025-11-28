Revised plans for 199 apartments at former Woodie’s site

An artist impression of the plans at the former Woodie’s site

Updated plans for a major residential development at the former Woodies site in Tallaght has been submitted for the council’s approval.

The fresh planning application for a Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) at the 1.19hectare site at Belgard Square East alters the number of residential units proposed in the original plans.

The previous planning application, lodged in April 2025, proposed 204 residential units over two apartment blocks, 58 parking spaces and a number of mixed residential units on the ground floor.

The revised plans, submitted on November 19, has reduced the number of apartments to 199, including six studios, 47 one-bed, 98 two-bed and 48 three-bed units.

The development will now include 49 “senior living” apartments in Block A, and 150 (down from 155) “standard” apartments in Block B, ranging in height from one to seven storeys, with private balconies and terraces and internal community spaces for the senior living units.

The development also includes 2,123 sq m of non-residential floor space, including four retail units (totalling 331 sq m), four Class 1/Class 2 commercial units (totalling 387 sq m), a bicycle sales and repair shop (81 sq m), an off-licence (64 sq m), a bar (151 sq m), a café (87 sq m), a medical centre (210 sq m), a dental practice (72 sq m), a pharmacy (195 sq m), a beauty/health salon (195 sq m) and a créche (350 sq m) with external play area.

According to the architect’s report attached to the planning application, these units will be located around the perimeter of the site and in a “2-storey commercial block to the north side of the proposed new plaza”, concealing the 58-space car park behind located at ground floor level behind.

“The site is situated adjacent to several high-capacity transport links such as the Luas and the No. 27 bus route on Blessington Road,” the report also stated, in addition to “several new routes and improved routes proposed as part of the BusConnects project”.

“The site is also close to many public facing facilities such as The Square, Tallaght Hospital, SDCC offices, TU Dublin and many local sports facilities and parks.”

Third-party observations can be submitted through the council’s planning portal until Tuesday, December 23, with a decision expected from South Dublin County Council’s planning department by late January 2026.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme