Rua Red presents NCAD Works 2025 showcasing the work of seven graduates

RUA RED, in partnership with the National College of Art and Design (NCAD), proudly presents ‘NCAD Works 2025’, an exhibition showcasing the work of seven graduating artists from NCAD’s Master of Fine Art (MFA) programme.

The exhibition presents contemporary works across painting, printmaking, and installation, highlighting the diverse practices of the participating artists.

Through these mediums, they engage with a range of timely and thought-provoking theme. Such themes include ecology, craft and DIY repair culture, mortality and domestic temporality, the collective unconscious, and the complexities of post-digital networks and systems culture.

Creative Futures Academy (CFA) at NCAD, in collaboration with Rua Red, are also excited to launch their new programme officially, ‘Professional Certificate in Creative Learning’.

This is led by independent curator, writer, educator, and cultural event producer Brendan Fox.

This innovative programme explores the transformative potential of creative teaching across diverse educational and community settings.

Applications will open soon. The MFA Fine Art Graduate Show runs at Rua Red from June 7 to 14, opening from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

The gallery will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday the following week. Associated events include ‘A Curator’s Response’ on Wednesday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., which will see Georgie Thompson [IMMA] lead a public walk- through of the exhibition alongside participating artists.

Another event to keep an eye out for is ‘DECODER LOOP // TAPE . ECHO . SIGNAL’ on Friday, June 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This will feature a performative experimental conversation between Francis Halsall, writer and educator and MFA graduate, and artist Melissa O’Donnell, supported by Arthology Collective artists Eileen O’Sullivan and Monika Crowley.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept