Pedestrian opening would save residents two kilometres

A PROPOSED pedestrian opening between a major road and a Deansrath housing estate would save residents from over two kilometres of a walk to schools and major transport links.

Calls were made at the Clondalkin Area Committee meeting on Wednesday for a new accessible pedestrian opening to the R136 Outer Ring Road from the Grange View Road, at the “location of the current informal off-road path which begins at the junction of Grange View Road and Grange View Wood.