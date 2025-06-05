Search
‘Organ donation is crucial for humanity to keep going’
Mohammed Abdullah (centre) who lives in Kingswood received his new lung two years ago

Mark KeaneJune 5, 2025 2:48 pm

“ORGAN donation is crucial for humanity to keep going,” said a Kingswood man who undertook a lung transplant after losing 40kg in six months.

When Mohammed Abdullah was diagnosed with a breathing condition potentially caused by high sensitivity to organic dust, the Covid-19 pandemic was just around the corner.

