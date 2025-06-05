Search
Waiting times for Tallaght Hospital ED highest in the state
Mark KeaneJune 5, 2025 2:33 pm

WAITING times for Tallaght University Hospital ED are the highest in the state, according to data released by the Department of Health.

Patients presenting to the emergency department at Tallaght are waiting to be seen for an average of over 12 hours.

