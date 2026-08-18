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Safco Fine Foods Basil Pesto is going nationwide in Lidl

Safco Fine Foods Basil Pesto is going nationwide in Lidl

Echo StaffAugust 18, 2026 9:34 am

ADVERTORIAL

Safco Fine Foods founded by Mohammed Rashid in 2012 based in Clondalkin is going nationwide in Lidl.

The fresh basil pesto will be sold in Lidl from September 2026.

Following the success of the launch of their beetroot hummus range in all Irish Aldi stores, Safco looks forward to the release of their next product on the consumer market.

Made with all natural ingredients this pesto is part of the Lidl Kickstart campaign and will be available in all Lidl stores across Ireland from September 10th .

“Safco was created to deliver healthy vegetarian food that doesn’t compromise on taste and quality”.

Safco is proud to give back to local communities through working with Muslim Sisters of Eire, Tig Linn and Tallaght Committee Group to feed the homeless.

Safco is motivated to support local communities by sponsoring and supporting local schools and football teams.

“We have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.

‘To see our product on the shelves of one of Ireland’s biggest retailers, available to families across the country, is something we are truly proud of. This is just the beginning for us.”

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