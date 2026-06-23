Safety issues raised for pedestrians and cyclists at junctions on Old Bawn Active Travel Scheme

Safety issues have been raised in relation to the Old Bawn Road Active Travel Scheme following surveys carried out by the SDCC.

They relate to the poor provision for vulnerable road users at junctions and no pedestrian or cyclist crossing at Kiltipper Road junction.

The SDCC’s Traffic Management Centre reported students from Firhouse Community College have been spotted standing on traffic islands on the road without refuge due to a lack of pedestrian crossings at the junction.

It was also discovered that there is currently substandard pedestrian and cycle infrastructure between Dodder Valley Greenway and D24 Neighbourhood Cycle Network.

The several safety issues were reflected in the number of traffic collisions in the area, with a total of 12 accidents taking place between Firhouse Road West and Oldcourt Road from 2016 to 2023, with four of them serious and eight minor accidents.

The proposed reconfiguration will support modal shift required to alleviate traffic congestion, as well as the need to meet Climate Action targets.

In 2012, planning approval for ‘Tallaght to Ballyboden Cycle Route’ was granted, which included the Old Bawn Road Active Travel Scheme, funded by the National Transport Authority.

The scheme is part of the wider Active Travel corridor as adopted in Cycle South Dublin Programme.

SDCC are now undertaking Non-Statutory Public Consultation for Active Travel improvements at the southern junctions on Old Bawn Road, from June 24th to July 21st.

Submissions will be reviewed and incorporated in the preliminary design where appropriate. A Public Consultation for the full Old Bawn Road Active Travel Scheme will be held at a future date prior to the active travel scheme delivery.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme