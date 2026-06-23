The Power of Positive Masculinity in Sport and Life (Free event)

Mayor of SDCC, Cllr Pamela Kearns invites you to an evening with inspirational local sporting heroes for an engaging chat exploring resilience, wellbeing, and the positive role of men in our communities.

This is a fantastic opportunity to hear first-hand experiences from top athletes as they share insights.

Whether you’re a player, coach, mentor, and spectator this event promises to be a meaningful and impactful discussion.

Sarah Healy from Tools for Better will host the event and explore the themes with the panel:

Michael Darragh Macauley – GAA

Jack Woolley – Olympian

Conor Kearns – League of Ireland

Kenneth Egan – Olympian

Whether you’re curious or passionate about redefining masculinity, this discussion is the place to be. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of an inspiring evening of conversation and connection.

📍 Location: Civic Theatre

📅 Date: Wednesday, 24 June 2026

🕢 Time: 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Read More HERE.

To Book go HERE.