Sarsfields delight

Lucan Sarsfields celebrate their victory over St Jude’s in the Minor A Hurling Championship final in O’Toole Park Photos by Máirtín Ó Goibín

LUCAN Sarsfields won the Minor A Hurling Championship title with a win over St Jude’s at O’Toole Park on Sunday morning.

It would be Lucan’s goal scoring ability that would prove to be the difference on the day as well as their quick start which saw them start the game on the front foot.

Jack Mills would cause the green flag to be raised at the start of the game scoring the first goal for Lucan.

Paidi Murphy would add their second soon after and would be on target again minutes later for the third.

Judes did well to keep scores going over the crossbar to ensure that the deficit was being trimmed away while also keeping the Lucan goalkeeper busy. Joe Plunkett was denied goal after an excellent save by Sarsfields keeper Evan Flynn.

The halftime whistle would blow with Judes trailing by seven points at the interval with the scoreline reading 3-05 to 0-07.

Judes would manage to work their way back into the game in the second half with Cathal Martin, Adam Morris and Billy Shouldice scoring four unanswered points as they began to show some of the form they had displayed in their semi final clash against Na Fianna.

Killian Costello would help steady the ship for Lucan with the centre back knocking over a long distance free in the 49th minute but Judes would find themselves on the attack once again and Adam Morris would produce their first goal of the game striking the ball past Evan Flynn with Judes finally getting the green flag raised.

Crucially however Lucan responded almost instantly as a delivery into the Judes area caused havoc with Michael O’Brien remaining calm and finding the back of the net amidst the madness to restore their hold on the game.

That goal truly took the wind out of the St Jude’s sails and while Cathal Martin would score directly from a close range free in added time there would not be enough time to overcome the gap as Lucan closed out the match with scores from Jack Mills and wing back Sam Curran.

The final score in favour of Sarsfields was 4-13 to 2-13.