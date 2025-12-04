Success at National Inter Championship for boxers

THE National Intermediate boxing championships took place at the National Stadium last weekend. Of the 18 national champions crowned on the day, seven of them were from Dublin with several being involved with local clubs.

Over 140 boxers entered the competition from clubs throughout the Irish Athletic Boxing Association, and in excess of 120 bouts were boxed over five days.

Peter Mari of Nutgrove BC in Rathfarnham claimed the 55kg title with a 4-1 split decision win over fellow Dublin boxer and now silver medalist, James Lynch Dalton of Firhouse Shamrocks BC.

Jessica Talbot of Lucan BC is the champion at 70kg following a unanimous decision win over Nicole Hamil of Corpus Christi BC Belfast.

Zoe Beato of Drimnagh BC won her 75kg title with an RSC2 win over Molly Rowley of Swinford BC in Mayo, with the referee stopping the contest in the second round.

Two fighters received title wins via walkover, these being Jobstown’s Gabrielle Mongan and Ballymun’s Ide Cashell.

Abel Ighbanour of Mount Tallant BC Dublin reached the final of the 90kg division where he was defeated by David Nevin of Holy Family Louth.