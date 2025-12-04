Search
Success at National Inter Championship for boxers

Success at National Inter Championship for boxers

Michael HowleyDecember 4, 2025 4:49 pm

THE National Intermediate boxing championships took place at the National Stadium last weekend. Of the 18 national champions crowned on the day, seven of them were from Dublin with several being involved with local clubs.

Over 140 boxers entered the competition from clubs throughout the Irish Athletic Boxing Association, and in excess of 120 bouts were boxed over five days.

Peter Mari of Nutgrove BC in Rathfarnham claimed the 55kg title with a 4-1 split decision win over fellow Dublin boxer and now silver medalist, James Lynch Dalton of Firhouse Shamrocks BC.

Jessica Talbot of Lucan BC is the champion at 70kg following a unanimous decision win over Nicole Hamil of Corpus Christi BC Belfast.

Zoe Beato of Drimnagh BC won her 75kg title with an RSC2 win over Molly Rowley of Swinford BC in Mayo, with the referee stopping the contest in the second round.

Two fighters received title wins via walkover, these being Jobstown’s Gabrielle Mongan and Ballymun’s Ide Cashell.

Abel Ighbanour of Mount Tallant BC Dublin reached the final of the 90kg division where he was defeated by David Nevin of Holy Family Louth.

Read More


Brave show from Rovers in Europe

Sport

Shamrock Rovers hosted Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday evening in front of a crowd of 9226 as the two teams competed in the UEFA...

October Sports Star of the Month is Ellen Walshe Templeogue Swim Club

Sport

Ellen Walshe had a hugely impressive showing at the World Cup short course swimming tournament last month with the Templeogue swimmer picking...

October Team of the Month Commercials senior hurlers

Sport

COMMERCIALS Intermediate Hurlers have had huge amounts of recent success. The pinnacle of which being towards the end of October saw them...

O’Callaghan named Rovers women’s coach

Sport

KINGSWOOD native James O’Callaghan has been announced as the new coach of the Shamrock Rovers women’s team with the club breaking the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST