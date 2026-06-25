Scoil Aonghusa teams are a class act in finals

Scoil Aonghusa senior school saw their boys and girls teams reach the School finals, the girls would go on to win but the boys fell just short

SCOIL Aonghusa Senior School, Balrothery recently saw their boys’ and girls’ football teams reach the school finals at the AUL Complex.

This marks the first time that the school has reached these finals with their last major final in any competition coming 15 years ago when they competed in the GAA Schools Finals.

It is a fantastic achievement for the school to have both teams reach their respective finals in the same week.

On Tuesday the 16th of June the girl’s team faced St Mary’s School in the AUL Complex, Aonghusa found themselves on the backfoot going 1-0 behind but through great determination and resilience got themselves back level courtesy of a goal from Izzy Jones.

St Mary’s proved to be strong opponents, however an outstanding defensive display from Isabelle, Kaci, Holly and goalkeeper Georgia ensured the deficit was kept to a minimum and the team remained firmly in contention.

In midfield, Saoirse Daly and Georgia Blood delivered excellent performances, maintaining composure and driving the team forward.

Izzy Jones would also make a decisive impact, intercepting the ball in midfield and weaving skillfully past several players to put Scoil Aonghusa ahead 2-1.

Saoirse Daly later sealed the victory, demonstrating great skill and composure as she beat multiple players before finishing confidently to make the score 3-1.

Every player on the pitch contributed to what was a well earned win for the school.

Scoil Aonghusa’s boys team were in action the day after and took on St Catherine’s in the AUL Complex.

The side had a slow start to the game and at half time found themselves staring down the barrel of a 3-0 deficit.

Showing unmatched spirit, the team clawed their way back into the game and two goals from Paul McCormack brought the score to 3-2 and put major pressure on their opposition.

In defence, Michael, Kyle and Luke worked tirelessly to keep St Catherine’s at bay while Goalkeepers Ryan Lee and David produced a number of outstanding saves.

In midfield the team applied continuous pressure and created several scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately the team were unable to find that equalising goal despite coming close on several occasions, multiple times hitting the post and crossbar.

The team would go out on their shield and show unwavering resilience and commitment right up until the final whistle.

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