Gaelscoil impress reaching two finals

Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain won one final and lost one but performed well throughout the year

GAELSCOIL Chluain Dolcain recently had two teams in the football school finals at the AUL Complex with the school competing in both league and cup final competitions.

Entering into soccer tournaments for the first time, the side were not expecting to go on such an impressive run though coach Micheal Seioghe was convinced of the talent of the squad from seeing them play among themselves.

“I had them all last year and they were hounding me to play in a soccer league as well, so I thought why not, they are a good bunch of lads and you could see from watching them in the yard that they had a good level of talent to be honest.”

The team were placed in Division 7 in the league and emerged undefeated out of their group with two wins and a draw playing against Clonburris, Sacred Heart Sruleen and St Ronans.

They went on to play Pellestown Educate Together in the league semi final which they won 5-0 before coming up against St Matthews NS from Ringsend in the final.

Despite being 1-0 down at halftime goals from Tomas Mac Einri, Caolan O Duagain, Rian O Leathlabhair and Mouchua Mac Adhaimh ensured that they would emerge victorious in the match with a 4-2 final score.

The school would then play in the final of the Pegasus Cup just a few days later where they were defeated 2-0 by St Kevins Kilnamnagh in a close game.

The whole team was excellent throughout the campaign with Oscar Mac Reamoinn, captain Zach O Mairtin, Luc Hallowed, Ben Mac Siacais and Tomas Mac Einri in particular putting in excellent performances throughout the year.

The school hopes to continue on the standard set by this group of players for next year with coaches Micheal Seoighe and Darren Droney confident in the prospect of a successful 2027.