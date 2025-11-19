Scott set for World Dart C’ships

The JDC World Junior Championships are being held at the end of November in Gibraltar.

A notable member of the team is Scott Doyle from Killinarden who qualified from the Hornets academy who play in the JDC Headquarters in Fettercairn.

Doyle has been in scintillating form in recent competitions picking up the overall second highest average at the recent European Championships.

There will be 31 countries competing in Gibraltar with the week being considered the most important of the JDC calendar.

Ireland will be going over as one of the favourite nations with an expectation to reach semi finals and finals at least matching the performance last year from the team.

Ireland will be sending two squads over this year, with a remote possibility of the final being Ireland vs Ireland should the two teams end up on different sides of the draw.

The JDC has seen an explosion in popularity in recent years with the likes of Luke Littler and Jurjen van der Velde just two of the extremely notable names who are active on the pro scene at the minute who came from JDC academies.

Brian Doherty is a leading figure within JDC Eire and is particularly involved in the Fettercairn based Hornets academy. He spoke of the wave of talent coming through the JDC academies and how we will see more and more young talent breaking into the world of darts in future.

“You get them in before they start picking up any bad habits and you coach them and train them properly.

‘Massive waves are coming through now and I tell you Scott Doyle is some player and he needs to get a little bit more recognition for what he’s doing because he’s incredible. Absolutely incredible and he’s one of our own.”

Doherty was asked about the impact that Doyle could have for Ireland in the World Cup.

“Massive, and he’ll have a huge impact for the Irish representation in any of the other tournaments that are on for the week.”

One name to keep an eye out for is Scotland’s Mitchell Laurie who broke Luke Littler’s record and won three Senior majors at the age of 14 winning the Irish Open in Killarney just a couple of weekends ago.

The Youth Championships will consist of several events spread over the week with the Winmau Open being the first to be played on Monday, the Luke Littler legacy open will be played on the Tuesday before the World Championships on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will see the main attractions take place as the World Cup will be on for these two days. The group stages of the tournament will be played on Thursday before the knockout stages on the Friday.