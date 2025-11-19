St Anne’s Under 16s clinch first juvenile hurling c’ship

St Anne’s had a historic result over the weekend when they beat St Jude’s to win the U16 Hurling E Championship

ST ANNES U16 hurling team achieved a historic feat over the weekend being the first side from the club to ever win a hurling championship with a win over St Judes at Bohernabreena.

The two sides battled through adverse conditions with many matches over the weekend being cancelled, thankfully the drainage of the pitch at Bohernabreena was up to the task and ensured that the match could go ahead.

Captained by Sean Buckley, Annes would go on to win the game against Judes with a healthy score margin of 1-11 to 0-06. Ryan Fulham would win player of the match for his performance.

Annes found themselves on top for large periods of the game though Judes consistently threatened, particularly through the likes of Conor O’Mahony who looked dangerous throughout the game.

The match was particularly meaningful for the side after the sudden passing of their teammate Elijah Corcoran earlier this month.

Elijah had connections to players on both sides and was honoured before the game with his picture being displayed during the match on the scoreboard. The Corcoran family were also in attendance on the day.

The win represented a huge milestone of progress for Annes with the victory marking their first ever hurling championship win regardless of age group. With hurling having fallen out of favour in the club for a period of time there has been significant steps to revive it within Annes over the last decade or so.

This U16 side marks the first side to have progressed through the club from nursery age to U16 where they are now.

While at the moment there is no minor team in the club, the aim will be to have that in place for next year as right now there is no bridge between the U16s and the lone adult team in the club at the moment.

With big numbers of players coming behind them in age groups the number of hurlers in Annes is set to exponentially increase over the coming years and the club will be hoping to add a second championship trophy to their collection sooner rather than later.