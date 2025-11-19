Teen Elijah was a fearless and determined player

Many sports clubs across the county have paid tribute to a talented young player and “gentle soul” who died tragically earlier this month.

Elijah Corcoran, from Ballycullen, has been remembered as “the best of teammates” by his club St Mary’s College RFC, following his tragic death on Monday, November 3.

The teenager had also played for many years with St Anne’s GAA in Bohernabreena, who also shared their sadness at Elijah’s passing.

“Everyone in St Anne’s would like to pass on our sincere condolences and sympathy to the Corcoran family on the passing of Elijah,” the club shared.

“St Anne’s is a small club but a large family, please reach out and know we are all here for one another.”

A book of condolences, as well as a memorial for Elijah, was opened in the clubhouse lobby.

Elijah’s coaches at St Mary’s College RFC, Philip Hicks, Peter Sullivan and Alan Duggan penned a tribute to their “longtime and popular member”, and offered their “sincere condolences to Elijah’s parents, Tom and Justina, siblings Seán, Emma, Ciara and Ellen and the entire Corcoran family”.

They characterized him as a “lead from the front player”, who fit into many positions including forward, back, and “at least once as a front row”, and whose years of GAA training had left him with excellent skills on the pitch.

“Elijah was the best of teammates over the years that he played with the club, always lighting up the space whenever he was around, and was always at the centre of the madness that goes with young boys,” they said.

“He was a fearless and determined player from the outset, he will be hugely missed by all of his teammates and colleagues at SMRFC.”

Many other clubs in the area also offered their condolences at the sad news, including Thomas Davis GAA and St Kevin’s Killian’s GAA.

“We are heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Elijah’s passing,” a statement from St Kevin’s Killian’s read.

“Elijah was part of our amalgamation team last year and a teammate of our minor lads, his dad, Tom, managed the team with great dedication and care.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom, his family, and all of Elijah’s friends and teammates at this incredibly difficult time,” they said.

Elijah was laid to rest in Bohernabreena Cemetery on Monday, November 10, following a service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bushy Park Road.

Beloved son of Tom and Justina and adored brother of Seán, Emma, Ciara and Ellen, he is sadly missed by his loving father, mother, brother, sisters, grandparents Paddy and Ann, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law Mark and Luke, sister-in-law Sasha, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.