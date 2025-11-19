Landmark takes off after securing in-flight service deal

LANDMARK Technologies has secured daily operations for in-flight entertainment provider Inflight Dublin.

Together, Landmark and Inflight Dublin’s IT team have developed a customised cybersecurity solution tailored to Inflight Dublin’s specific needs.

This integrated solution counters rising cyber threats, safeguards critical data, and provides a secure foundation for innovative in-flight entertainment solutions that enhance the passenger experience.

Headquartered at Westpoint Court Business Park in Dublin 12, Landmark’s technology, seamlessly integrated with Inflight Dublin’s bespoke solutions, to provide secure and uninterrupted entertainment experience for airline passengers

Content service provider Inflight Dublin, are headquartered in Dundrum and have locations in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

They provide blockbuster movies, popular TV programmes, music, apps, games, and moving maps to leading airlines worldwide. These include Qatar Airways, Condor Flugdienst GmbH, Copa Airlines, Gulf Air, Philippine Airlines, Sunclass Airlines, and Ethiopian Airlines.

The nature of the business requires many employees to travel overseas, and Landmark secures all devices and networks for the company’s 55-strong team – wherever they’re working.

Inflight Dublin recently completed a major IT infrastructure upgrade, deploying data centre-grade systems engineered for fault tolerance, redundancy, and maximum uptime.

Ken Kelleher, Managing Director, Landmark Technologies, said the service provides “peace of mind and resilience” for Inflight Dublin as the company continues to “grow and evolve.”

“Seamless access to movies and TV is a top priority for many airlines and as customers’ needs become more complex, our ultra-secure services reduce cyber risk and enhance capabilities.

‘Meanwhile, our customer-first ethos and proactive support is crucial for Inflight Dublin, particularly as its team is often dispersed.

‘Landmark is enabling Inflight Dublin to take off and deliver its services quickly and efficiently, while futureproofing operations and supporting seamless scalability in line with business growth,” said Mr Kelleher, who founded Landmark in 1998.

Pat Nolan, Director of IT & Information Security, Inflight Dublin, said: “Effective cybersecurity is of the utmost importance in the aviation industry, and we are committed to providing secure solutions for customers which offer passengers an engaging and entertaining in-flight experience.

‘In addition, even when located in different regions and time zones, our teams can work and collaborate securely to ultimately drive innovation for the business.”