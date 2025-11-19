Plans approved for additional units at former Cookstown House development

An artist impression of the development at the former Cookstown House site

Planning permission has been granted to add additional housing units to an 80-unit residential development under construction in Cookstown.

The developer, Kavco C Town Project Ltd, had applied for permission to convert a ground floor unit approved under the original planning application for commercial use into six residential units.

In their decision to grant permission for additional units however, the planning authority have restricted the number of units to two to allow retention of the commercial unit.

The proposed modifications were to convert the lone commercial unit, “adjacent refuse store and part of the previous communal amenity space” into two two-bed units, three one-bed and one studio unit, with “a recessed balcony” for each new unit, which would have brought the total number of units in the development to 86.

Planning permission was granted for the original development on the site of the former Cookstown House in July 2024.

However, South Dublin County Council’s planning department noted they would “not favour the removal” of the development’s only commercial unit “given its location with the Tallaght LAP and being partly within the Town Centre zoned lands”.

They stated that addition of the six new units would push the development above the maximum density for its classification as a ‘City-Urban Neighbourhood’ under the 2024 Sustainable Residential Development and Compact Settlement Guidelines.

“As such the Planning Authority consider it appropriate to omit the proposed four units in place of the commercial unit, by way of condition.

“This will provide for an uplift in two units (one one-bed and one two-bed) in place of the internal communal area,” the council said in their decision, granted on October 23.

This would bring the total number of units in the development to 82.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme