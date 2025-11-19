Search
MC Sharon ‘excited’ to speak with local talent from Tallaght
Awards MC Sharon Keegan Entrepreneur, innovator, mentor and Olympic weightlifter

MC Sharon ‘excited’ to speak with local talent from Tallaght

Ellen GoughNovember 19, 2025 10:42 am

The countdown is on for the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards 2025.

The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year will be named at the awards ceremony, set to take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Plaza Hotel.

