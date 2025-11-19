MC Sharon ‘excited’ to speak with local talent from Tallaght
The countdown is on for the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards 2025.
The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year will be named at the awards ceremony, set to take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Plaza Hotel.
AUTHOREllen Gough
