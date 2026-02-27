Seachtain na Gaeilge: Aisteoirí Thamhlachta ag ceiliúradh oscailt na hAmharclainne, ‘An Sciobóil’

An Sciobóil was performed in the new theatre.

Irish language Drama Group, Aisteoirí Thamhlachta celebrate the opening of their new theatre, ‘An Sciobóil’

Cuireadh borradh mór faoi shaol cultúrtha Thamhlachta le hoscailt oifigiúil na hamharclainne nua, ‘An Sciobóil’, atá suite ar chúl Aon Scéal? Café.

Osclaíodh doirse an ionaid nua ar an Aoine seo caite, an 20ú lá, os comhair slua mór fonnmhar, agus lean an ceiliúradh ar aghaidh le léiriú eile oíche Shathairn.

Ba ócáid thar a bheith thábhachtach é an deireadh seachtaine seo do phobal ealaíon na Gaeilge sa cheantar.

Bhí Aisteoirí Thamhlachta i mbarr a réime is iad ag léiriú aistriúchán Gaeilge ar shaothar clasaiceach le J. M. Synge, The Shadow of the Glen.

Tugadh léiriú bríomhar, cumhachtach ar an dráma, atá lán de ghreann géar agus d’atmaisféar tuaithe.

Bhí an fhoireann aisteoirí, Sinéad Silva, Nollaig Ó Sceallaigh, Tomás Ó Maoilreánaí agus Pól Ó Meadhra ar fheabhas ar fad.

Faoi stiúir cumasach fhear de bhunú Ghleann na Smól, Ciaran McMahon, ba léir go raibh léirmhíniú tuisceanach agus cumasach curtha ar an saothar, rud a choinnigh an lucht féachana faoi gheasa ó thús go deireadh.

Bhí ról lárnach ag an gceol sa léiriú. Chuir Lorcán MacMathúna, Éamon Galldubh agus Martin Tourish tús spleodrach leis an oíche lena gcuid ceoil féin, ag mealladh bualadh bos mór ón slua.

Ní hamháin sin, ach chuir siad leis an dráma féin freisin, le píosaí ceoil draíochtúla ag tús agus ag deireadh na léirithe, rud a shaibhrigh an t-eispéireas amharclainne go mór agus a chuir doimhneacht bhreise leis an dráma.

Bhí atmaisféar croíúil pobail le brath in An Sciobóil ar an dá oíche. Líon an lucht féachana an spás nua, agus bhí moladh le cloisteáil i ngach cúinne.

Chuir foireann Aon Scéal? Café sólaistí ar fáil, rud a thug deis do dhaoine fanacht, comhrá a dhéanamh agus a dtuairimí faoin léiriú a roinnt i ndiaidh na dtaispeántas.

De bharr an ratha a bhí ar an léiriú, tá sé beartaithe é a chur ar stáitse arís le linn Sheachtain na Gaeilge.

Tabharfaidh sé seo deis eile don phobal taitneamh a bhaint as drámaíocht Ghaeilge ar ardchaighdeán ina gceantar féin.

Le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais, is féidir Gaelphobal Thamhlachta a leanúint ar na meáin shóisialta chomh maith le leathanach Facebook Aisteoirí Thamhlachta. Tá sé i gceist ag Aisteoirí Thamhlachta go leor drámaí Gaeilge eile a léiriú amach anseo, rud a chinntíonn todhchaí gheal do dhrámaíocht na Gaeilge i dTamhlacht.

Irish language Drama Group, Aisteoirí Thamhlachta celebrate the opening of their new theatre, ‘An Sciobóil’

The cultural life of Tallaght received a wonderful boost with the official opening of the new theatre, ‘An Sciobóil’, situated to the rear of Aon Scéal? Café.

The intimate venue opened its doors on Friday the 20th to a full and eager house, with a well-attended follow-up performance on Saturday night. Both evenings marked a significant milestone for the local Irish-language arts community.

The inaugural production was presented by Aisteoirí Thamhlachta, who staged an Irish translation of J. M. Synge’s classic play, The Shadow of the Glen.

The drama, rich in wit, tension and rural atmosphere, was brought vividly to life by a talented cast: Sinéad Silva, Nollaig Ó Sceallaigh, Tomás Ó Maoilreánaí and Pól Ó Meadhra.

Under the assured direction of Glenasmole native Ciaran McMahon, the production struck a fine balance between humour and poignancy, holding the audience’s attention from beginning to end.

Music played a central role in the evening’s success.

The night opened with captivating performances from Lorcán Mac Mathúna, Éamon Galldubh and Martin Tourish, who enthralled the audience with a beautifully delivered standalone set.

Their artistry did not end there; they also enriched the play itself, framing the drama with enchanting musical pieces at both its opening and conclusion.

The fusion of live traditional music and theatrical performance created a deeply immersive experience, enhancing the emotional depth of Synge’s work.

The atmosphere in An Sciobóil across both nights was warm and celebratory. Audiences filled the new space, delighted not only by the quality of the production but also by the sense of community that the venue fostered.

Refreshments were provided by the staff of Aon Scéal Café, adding to the convivial spirit and allowing theatre-goers to gather and share their impressions after the curtain fell.

Such was the positive response that plans are already underway for a reshowing of the production during Seachtain na Gaeilge.

This will offer another opportunity for audiences to experience high-quality Irish-language theatre in an intimate local setting.

For further updates and information, follow Gaelphobal Thamhlachta on social media, as well as Aisteoirí Thamhlachta on Facebook.

The group has also announced its intention to stage many more Irish-language plays in the future, promising an exciting new chapter for drama and culture in the community.