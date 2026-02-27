Search
Welcome appointment at Gas Networks Ireland
David Kelly

Echo StaffFebruary 27, 2026 11:49 am

DUBLIN Chamber has welcomed the appointment of David Kelly as Chief Executive of Gas Networks Ireland, congratulating him on his new role and recognising the significance of the appointment for Ireland’s energy future.

Mr Kelly, who will be appointed President of Dublin Chamber at the Chamber’s AGM Dinner on February 26, brings extensive leadership experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors, alongside a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Ireland’s economy.

Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, said: “I warmly congratulate David on his appointment as Chief Executive of Gas Networks Ireland. This is a hugely important leadership role, and one that carries significant responsibility for Ireland’s energy security. Gas continues to play a vital role in ensuring a reliable and resilient energy supply for businesses, communities and the wider economy.

David has been an active member for many years and since joining the Dublin Chamber Council has been a committed and highly valued contributor and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him as President of Dublin Chamber at our AGM Dinner later this month. His appointment today is a strong endorsement of his leadership and his ability to deliver for the public interest.

On behalf of our members, I wish David every success in his new role and look forward to continuing to work closely with him in the period ahead.”

