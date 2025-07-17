Seizure of Drugs, €715,000 in Clondalkin, two arrested

While on routine patrol in the Rathcoole/Citywest areas of Dublin uniform Gardaí attached to Clondalkin Community Engagement stopped a vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning 16th July, 2025 at approximately 3:45am.

The male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 20s was searched along with the vehicle under the provisions of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €10,000.

The man was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted further searches at three residential properties and during the course of these searches cannabis herb, cocaine and crack cocaine was seized along with various drug related paraphernalia. The estimated street value of drugs seized was €705,000.

A female, aged in her 20s was arrested during the course of one search and was detained under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.

The seized drugs, with a total estimated street value of €715,000, have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The male has been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court, this morning Thursday 17 July, 2025 at 10.30am.

The female has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations ongoing.