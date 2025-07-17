Wheelchair user engaged in a sleight-of-hand trick to get money

A WHEELCHAIR user who engaged in a “three-card trick” of sorts with a cashier at a Lidl in Rathfarnham, appeared in court to pay back the €130 he gained from the exchange.

Ioan Razneas (49), Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin, appeared before Tallaght District Court, charged with an offence under section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

The court heard that Mr Razneas, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, entered the Lidl on Grange Road, Rathfarnham on January 25, 2024.

Garda Elaine Phelan told the court that they received a call on the day in question and attended the scene.

Garda Phelan said the defendant entered the store in a wheelchair and asked the cashier if he could get change for four €50 notes.

“He managed to gain an extra €130 from the cashier through sleight of hand, no money was recovered,” said Garda Phelan.

The defendant, who was known to gardai, was summoned in respect of the matter.

Judge John O’Leary requested clarification on the method of the fraud, asking if it was a kind of “three-card trick.”

Garda Phelan explained that Mr Razneas “attempted to confuse the cashier by folding money in half.”

Following the exchange of bills, Mr Razneas gained an extra €130 via two €50s, a €20 and a €10.

The court heard Mr Razneas had three previous convictions, all 2007 matters for road traffic offences, for which he received two fines.

Barrister Ethan Foley BL, said his client had no previous convictions for the offence.

“He entered a guilty plea and was apologetic. He brought compensation to the court of €140, which can be handed over to the injured party.”

Mr Foley explained that his client is disabled and suffers from diabetes.

“Nine years ago he lost both legs. He has six siblings, two of which unfortunately passed away, five and two years ago. He is married, five kids, aged between 7-21. A lot medical issues in the not so recent past.”

Mr Foley said in light of his client’s significant health problems, and otherwise good behaviour, if the court would consider probation.

“He hasn’t come to garda attention since.”

Compensation was paid to the court with €10 interest.

Taking into account the guilty plea, co-operation and mitigation, Judge John O’Leary, said it was an “unfortunate thing to do” but he also noted “a man with great difficulty in life.”

Judge O’Leary dismissed the case with no conviction.

“But if he comes to court again they will know,” said the Judge.