Sequential storytelling: Event hopes to provide an insight into developing skills

“THIS is part of a series that The Edge already delivers called ‘Working Breakfast’, where various entrepreneurs, local but across the country, will come together to share their insights as to how they broke into the industry,” explains Eoin McAuley, Academy President of TASQ-Art.

TASQ-Art is an institution dedicated to the art and craft of sequential storytelling based in Ireland, and this event hopes to provide an insight into developing one’s narrative and storytelling skills to pursue a professional writing and art career.

The company recently celebrated its first anniversary, having first opened its doors on February 20, 2024, and having hosted guest lecturers such as ’12 Monkeys’ star Todd Stashwick, DC Comics writer Mark Russell, ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ voice director Andrea Romano, and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ co-creator Kevin Eastman.

This special edition of ‘Working Breakfast’ will feature leading industry experts in publishing and commercial sequential art, sharing their journeys along with valued lessons and advice gained. A unique series of panel talks and live demos will be delivered at this event before all attendees.

The three special guests joining the founders of TASQ-Art are Brittany Holzherr, a senior editor at DC Comics; Anthony Marques, president and owner of Joe Kubert School, who has previously worked as an editor for DC Comics and Dynamite Entertainment; and Emma Kubert, comic book creator, writer, artist, and teacher at Kubert School.

In this exclusive event, which is free and open to the public, the trio of guests will explore in detail their professional development pipelines from leading industry perspectives.

No aspiring creator should miss this first-ever event in this country where a light breakfast and snacks will be served.

For this event, Eoin would like to thank the guest speakers, speaker at the Academy Colm Griffin for introducing him to Anthony and, by extension, Brittany and Emma, and Stefano Messorri for being the “champion” for ‘Working Breakfast’ and the staff at the Edge and Partas.

‘Eoin would also like to thank Dublin Comic-Con for holding an event the weekend before so they can host the guests there and then bring them to Tallaght on Tuesday, which he considers “huge”.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 18, at The Apex, Tallaght Enterprise Centre, from 10am to 1pm; space is limited, so please book in advance to avoid missing out!