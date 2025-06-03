Search
Seven-bed house put up for rent at €7,200 per month
Mark KeaneJune 3, 2025 11:06 am

A SEVEN-BED, four-bath house in Tallaght was put up for rent at €7,200 per month.

“HWP are delighted to offer this purpose-built shared accommodation next to the Kingswood Luas stop and in close proximity to the M50 and N81,” read the listing shared online.

