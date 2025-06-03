Depot to undergo ‘review of operations’ due to complaints

A COUNCIL depot will undergo a “review of operations” after repeated complaints from local residents of “unacceptable” machinery noise levels late at night.

Sinn Fein councillor William Carey brought a motion to the May meeting of the Clondalkin Area Committee, asking South Dublin County Council to “take action to ensure that noise levels from heavy machinery at Deansrath maintenance yard should be reduced and such works can only be carried out during a normal and acceptable timeframe and that materials such as sand, gravel and other aggregates shall be moved to alternative locations furthest from houses adjacent to the yard”.