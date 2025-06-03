ALMOST 300 young Dubliners were rewarded for getting out and getting active in new and creative ways at a ceremony in Collinstown, reports Ellen Gough.

The awards ceremony took place Wednesday, May 14, at Collinstown Sports Complex for 270 young people involved in the Active Youth Challenge (AYC).

AYC is an annual programme hosted by Dublin and Dun Laoghaire ETB Youth and Sports Section, which encourages young people (aged 10-24) to be physically active for an hour each week for a period of twelve weeks.

The programme commences each year in February and culminates in May with a public recognition event.

This programme is open to all youth and voluntary groups throughout county Dublin.

The recognition event this month saw 270 young people from 41 groups awarded medals, certificates and trophies, who, between them, had collectively accumulated around 460 hours of activity in total.

Clondalkin-based group Library Legacy Leaders took home the special award for Overall Excellence. The group are based in North Clondalkin Library, who took to social media to share how proud they are of the win.

“Huge congratulations to our incredible NCL Youth Group – Library Legacy Leaders, who took home the Overall Excellence Award at the DDLETB Active Youth Challenge 2025!” the library shared on Facebook.

“Over 12 weeks, our brilliant group got moving every Monday evening with Andre Roode – trying everything from cycling and soccer to wall- climbing, yoga, and orienteering, all while having fun and building new skills.

“Massive well done to everyone involved – you’ve made the library proud!”

Other winners on the night included two Tallaght groups: the Fettercairn Firecrackers for Most Unique Name, and Brookfield Busy Bees for Most Unique Activity – alpaca walking.

The AYC started in 2010 and is coordinated by DDLETB youth sports officer Darren Bruton.

The individual groups are led by youth officers or designated group leaders.

Groups are encouraged to design and select activities of their choice, and the more creative and as novel the better.

The uniqueness of their individual group programmes is reflected in their project submissions, which are forwarded for independent adjudication.