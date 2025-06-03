St Aidan’s CS is a ‘shining example of modern Ireland’

ST AIDAN’S Community School in Brookfield, Tallaght, celebrated its 40th anniversary as a “shining example of modern Ireland,” said principal Kevin Shortall.

After 40 years, the lines between the local community and this now multicultural school with nearly 600 students are “blurred,” said the principal, as the two entities rely on one another.

On Wednesday, a formal celebration took place in the school with over 500 students, parents and staff.

The event was attended by the school’s first Board of Management, South Dublin Mayor Baby Pereppadan and Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and Equality and at the Department of Social Protection Emer Higgins.

“Minister McEntee couldn’t attend, but Minister Higgins accepted our gift on her behalf,” explained Mr Shortall.

The students’ gift for the Minister and for the other supporters of the school, such as Loreto Education Trust and DDLTB, was nothing less than their own dreams, with a ‘Jar of hopes and dreams’ put together by the 500 attending students for the event.

“The event was very student-led, they did everything. They prepared the gifts and artwork, they welcomed our guests and our fifth-year student Sandsiwe O’Khupe held the keynote speech.”

Sandsiwe, who recently topped a national public speaking competition on behalf of St Aidan’s, said, “Whether you were here in 1984 or just joined us last week, you are part of something sacred.

“Forty years, four decades of shaping minds, and creating a culture where nobody is left behind. That’s not just a milestone, that’s a masterpiece.

“What makes this school special isn’t the bricks and paint, it’s the students from all over Ireland and the world coming together.”

Sandsiwe, who arrived in Ireland last year from Zimbabwe, said she likes how St Aidan’s celebrate everyone’s small achievements and “besides Shakespeare and Irish,” it teaches students kindness and empathy.

“The moment I entered St Aidan’s, something shifted. I felt welcomed, embraced. You didn’t ask me to change who I was. You gave me the space to become what I was meant to be even more.”

According to her, the school brings to life an African proverb she grew up with, that says we are not whole without each other.

“Everyone here can feel seen and loved. That is St Aidan’s.”

A celebratory mural was also unveiled, the picture of a tree where every leaf is a thumbprint of students, staff, parents and everyone who is a part of the St Aidan’s community.

When asked what the school achieved over these four decades, Mr Shortall said, “Our school is a shining example of modern Ireland, that integrated people from all over the country and the world.

“It’s a diverse, happy place, and our numbers and results are constantly going up.

“In these 40 years we continued to improve, and we provided a great example of what it means to be a community school.”

Looking at the next decades, Mr Shortall said the school building extension and the creation of a campus with sports and recreation facilities will help the school grow and improve even more.

“Thanks to Michelle Murphy, arts teacher who coordinated the celebration,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Minister Higgins said, “Coming in here today has been absolutely amazing. The community spirit in this room, the energy and positivity are just unbelievable.

“It’s great to see such talent from a music perspective, a sports perspective and so many people working so hard for this school.”

Honoring the celebration’s tagline, ‘If you can dream it, you can do it,’ Minister Higgins said it’s the most “empowering and magnificent motto you can possibly have.”