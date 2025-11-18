Search
Showing the way for the 55 plus population
SDCC Committee

Showing the way for the 55 plus population

James Roulston MooneyNovember 18, 2025 1:39 pm

The South Dublin Older People’s Council held their Annual General Meeting this month at the Maldron Hotel in Tallaght.

Older People’s Council consist of citizens over 55 who advocate for the needs of the demographic within their local authorities.

Read More


Teenager charged after attempt to hijack bus

News

An incident where a passenger assaulted a bus driver and attempted to hijack his vehicle was just one of a number of...

1,000 jobs connected with ESB substation site in Grange Castle

News

An ESB substation will be erected in Grange Castle that could provide up to 1,000 new jobs following an agreement by the...

€4m provided to projects from proceeds of crime

News

Over €4million in funding awarded to community safety projects across Dublin has come from proceeds of crime being redistributed back into local...

Research discovers a need for staff and patient education on living wills

News

New research carried out at TUH reveals a need for greater education among patients and staff about Advanced Healthcare Directives (AHDs or...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST