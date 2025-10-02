‘Significant milestone’ for Fine Grain Property with full occupancy in Citywest

FINE Grain Property group report a “significant milestone” after reaching full occupancy for the Waterside Innovation Campus in Citywest.

The Waterside complex features global and local businesses, the latest letting to ChemPoint, an IDA client, marks the final addition to the occupancy.

Blocks 2 and 3 at Waterside Innovation Campus comprise more than 114,000 square feet of Grade A workspace and are supported by 434 car parking spaces.

Both assets are fully let on FRI leases, with recent sustainability upgrades including LED lighting, EV chargers and photovoltaic panels. Block 2 holds a BER B2 rating and Block 3 a BER B3 rating, with both on clear pathways to A3 certification.

The campus is home to a cluster of businesses in industries of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, financial services, and consumer goods, including Abbvie, GSK, Roche, AMD, Infosys, Fidelity, Nestlé, and Volvo.

Darragh Lennon, Chief Operations Officer at Fine Grain Property, said: “Achieving 100 per cent occupancy at Waterside Innovation Campus is a significant endorsement of both the quality of our facilities and the strength of our tenant relationships.

‘This success reflects Fine Grain’s strategy of building sustainable workplace communities that help leading employers attract and retain top talent.”

Fine Grain’s nationwide portfolio of 18 properties supports more than 10,000 jobs across Ireland, with Waterside Innovation Campus alone providing high quality workplaces for thousands of employees in South Dublin.

The surrounding community benefits from affordable housing, excellent local amenities and a young, highly educated workforce, with 44 per cent of residents holding a third level degree.