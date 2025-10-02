Woman (41) intimidated and harassed parishioners

A WOMAN who intimidated and harassed parishioners entering the Priory in Tallaght Village with a cup begging for money was fined and ordered to stay away from the premises.

Anisoara Anghel (41), with an address of the Abberley Court Hotel, Belgard Road, Tallaght, pleaded guilty at Tallaght District Court to public order charges, appearing with an interpreter present.

Garda Edward Curley told the court that on February 12, 2025, he attended The Priory at Main Street Tallaght at approximately 9.45am.

Ms Anghel was near the entrance to the church holding a cup “harassing and intimidating” patrons.

Garda Curley asked the defendant if she had a licence to do so and she said she had none.

Also giving evidence was Garda Steven Williams, who said on March 25, 2025, at approximately 9.40am, he observed the accused stopping people from entering the church “harassing them, shaking a cup for money, intimidating patrons.”

Garda Williams asked Ms Anghel if she had any licence and she declined to answer. Following this she was arrested and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station.

The court heard Ms Anghel has four kids and a husband with medical needs who she looks after.

Judge Paricia McNarama imposed a one month prison sentence suspendend for 12 months and a fine of €500 with the “likelihood of getting paid limited” and was ordered to stay away from the Priory.

