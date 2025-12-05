Smooth operator Áine wins Entrepreneur award

LUCAN entrepreneur Áine Kennedy, founder of The Smooth Company, was named winner of the Emerging category at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards.

Áine launched her business in 2022 from her attic to revolutionise haircare with innovative products designed to simplify routines and deliver salon-quality results at home.

Today, her brand has customers in 70 countries. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects creativity and resilience, and her brand continues to grow rapidly.

Earlier this year, The Smooth Company became the first Irish beauty brand to secure a listing at Dutch department store chain de Bijenkorf.

Roger Wallace, Head of Assurance and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland, said:

“At a time when the global marketplace is changing at pace the role of entrepreneurs has never been more important.

‘They create jobs, drive innovation and help Ireland to remain competitive on the world stage.

‘We are incredibly proud of every finalist and winner – not only for their business achievements, but for their resilience, creativity and commitment to making a positive impact.

‘The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme exists to champion these leaders and to foster a dynamic community of knowledge, support and collaboration.

Their courage and vision remind us why entrepreneurship matters now more than ever.”

Harry Hughes, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 and Chair of the Judging Panel, said: “Our finalists deserve equal praise – their ambition and resilience throughout the programme have been inspiring.

‘They are role models for the next generation of entrepreneurs, and their success stories show what’s possible when you combine courage with innovation.”

TAGS BusinessLucannews