South Dublin is named the Local Authority of the Year

SOUTH Dublin County Council was named the Local Authority of the Year at the 2025 Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

The 22nd annual Awards ceremony hosted by Chambers Ireland, in association with the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage and sponsored by Ørsted, showcases and celebrates the best of local government in Ireland and this prestigious recognition celebrates SDCC’s commitment to making the county a better place for everyone—by listening, acting, and leading with purpose.

Receiving the award, Chief Executive of SDCC, Colm Ward said; “this award is more than a trophy—it’s a testament to the dedication of our staff, councillors and partners who work every day to create opportunity for all and to deliver quality services and projects for our citizens, communities and businesses.

‘We’re proud to be recognised for our proactive, positive approach and our drive to make meaningful impact.”

SDCC also took home top honours in two categories: Sustainable Environment & Biodiversity: Balancing Green and Growth: Delivering Sustainable Development and Protecting Biodiversity—showcasing our commitment to protecting nature while supporting sustainable development and Communications & Marketing: International Protection: Fact and Fiction—demonstrating our leadership in clear, accessible communication that empowers and informs our diverse communities.

Mayor of South Dublin, Cllr. Pamela Kearns added her congratulations on the night, saying; “Congratulations to Colm, all our administration and frontline staff and of course our councillors who work tirelessly for all our citizens.

‘Our focus is always on solutions, on moving forward, and on shining a light on what’s possible.

‘This award recognises not just our achievements, but our commitment to being a Council that listens, acts, and inspires.”

SDCC were shortlisted in 10 categories overall, taking home top honours in three, reflecting the breadth and impact of our work. The other projects shortlisted were:

Age Friendly Initiative: Ballyroan: A Dementia-Inclusive, Age Friendly Community, Diversity & Inclusion: Reaching for Gender Equality in Local Government, Health & Wellbeing: South Dublin County Council Junior Safety Forum, Heritage and Built Environment: Ely Arch: Heritage Conservation Through Public Realm Design, Local Authority Innovation: Clonburris Delivery Model – Strategic Innovation for Sustainable Growth, Promoting Economic Development: Work IQ, Innovation Centre for Technology and Enterprise Growth and Supporting Sustainable Communities: Connecting Communities Through the Regeneration of West Tallaght Parks

