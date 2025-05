Shamrock Rovers players Aaron Greene and Roberto Lopes with Ray Smith and Adrienne McAvinue at the tea morning

A Kilnamanagh social club for people with Alzheimer’s and their carers raised about €1,200 for Alzheimer’s Society Ireland (ASI) at their annual tea day on Friday.

About 60 people participated at the event in the Main Hall of Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre, enjoying music entertainment and a raffle.