Local Faces: Peter Redmond
The star of this week’s Faces of the Community feature is Clondalkin Toastmaster extrordinaire Peter Redmond, writes Ken Doyle.
Peter has just won the ‘Humourous Speech Competition’ organised by Toastmasters International UK and Ireland, beating some 9000 competitors in the process.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Campaign highlights the foundations for the futureClondalkin
A mental health service highlighted the need for service users to be supported in their research for housing and independent living.Established on...
eSports Community Club brings young people togetherClondalkin
Ireland’s first ‘eSports Community Club’ was launched in Clondalkin as an “innovative” way to bring young people together.eSports, explained SDCC Community Development...
Father accused of taking part in two fingers ‘amputated’ attack gets bailClondalkin
A father of three accused of taking part in an attack where a man was chased into a house and had two...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.