Local Faces: Peter Redmond
Peter Redmond won the Humerous Speech Competition

Echo StaffMay 23, 2025 9:50 am

The star of this week’s Faces of the Community feature is Clondalkin Toastmaster extrordinaire Peter Redmond, writes Ken Doyle.

Peter has just won the ‘Humourous Speech Competition’ organised by Toastmasters International UK and Ireland, beating some 9000 competitors in the process.

