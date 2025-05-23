‘Pure gentleman’ John was great ambassador for the area

In a presentation by Ballyfermot Garda Síochána in January 2023 to John Sweeney for his services of over forty years as a Peace Commissioner in Ballyfermot and the surrounding areas. John thanked his family and the members of the Garda in attendance. Also the Great staff in Cherry Orchard that look after him and all the patients in their care Photo by Ken Larkin

Tributes continue to be paid to a “pure gentleman” and “great ambassador for Ballyfermot” who was laid to rest this week.

John Sweeney from Ballyfermot passed away on Sunday, May 18, in “the wonderful care of the staff” at Hazel Ward, Cherry Orchard Hospital. He was 97-years old.

A stalwart of the community, John and his late wife Lilly were among some of the first families to move to the newly developing suburb of Ballyfermot in the 1950s. He was a founding member of the Ballyfermot Newlywed Society, who pushed Dublin Corporation to build some of the first corporation houses in the area.

He also helped found and chaired the Ballyfermot Tenants Association in the mid 60s, which worked to foster a sense of community among the many new residents of the area from across Dublin and all of Ireland.

John served as a Peace Commissioner for over 40 years, and was also a member of the Residents Association, the Community Association and the National Rents Strike.

He was involved in community station Ballyfermot TV, a volunteer for many years at both Our Lady of the Assumption Church and St Matthew’s Church, and was a longtime committee member of the Music Academy of Ireland.

For the final few years of his life, John had been a resident of the Sycamore unit of Cherry Orchard Hospital, where he passed away peacefully last Sunday.

Speaking to The Echo, his granddaughter Maria Stynes said that John had been “surrounded by his family” when he passed.

The father of six children – Mary, Patrick, Rita, Therese, Ann and Pauline – John is also survived by his daughter-in-law Carmel, sons-in-law James, Murty, Noel and Paul, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends

After reposing at his home on Tuesday evening, John was laid to rest at Newlands Cross Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon following Mass at 11.30am in St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot.

He was afforded an escort by An Garda Síochana due to his many years of service as a Peace Commissioner.

Ken Larkin of Ballyfermot Heritage Group shared a heartfelt tribute to John on the groups Facebook page, calling him a “great friend”.

“John does not need any introduction to anyone that lived in Ballyfermot and was involved in voluntary community work as he became a pioneer to the community and the surrounding areas,” Ken said.

Many more tributes have been paid in the comments and elsewhere online, with many hailing John as “a pure gentleman”, “a treasure to talk to” and “a pioneer of Ballyfermot’s rights and entitlements”.

“I clearly remember his commitment to the community in Ballyfermot when I was a teenager. He was fearless in his efforts, and he brought about changes which developed amenities and gave us a huge sense of pride in our area. Rest in peace Mr Sweeney,” one tribute read.

“If ever anyone personified Ballyfermot. RIP” read another.

