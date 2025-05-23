Major step forward for public transport in Lucan and Clondalkin

The procurement process for the DART+ South West project, which will deliver a modern, electrified rail service between the city centre and Hazelhatch has been launched.

The procurement process includes contracts for the four-tracking of the rail corridor between Park West and Heuston Station, remodelling of the track layout at Heuston, as well as the electrification of the entire network.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson for Transport and TD for Dublin Mid-West, Shane Moynihan, said, “This marks real progress in delivering DART+ South West for the people of Clondalkin, Adamstown, Lucan, and surrounding areas.

“With contracts now going to market, we are moving from plans to delivery – something local commuters have been waiting on for a long time.”

The project, part of the wider DART+ Programme, will support a dramatic increase in capacity along the corridor, allowing for more frequent and reliable services. Enabling works are expected to begin in 2026.

“DART+ South West is a transformational investment in our region’s future. It will take cars off the road, reduce emissions, and deliver the kind of high-quality, modern public transport infrastructure that Dublin Mid-West needs and deserves.”

“These developments reflect strong momentum toward a more connected and sustainable Dublin, which will be of particular benefit to our rapidly growing communities along the south-west corridor.”