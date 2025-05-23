‘This is to let people know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel’

The cyclists that took part at the weekend

A group of people in recovery from addiction cycled about 80km from Clondalkin to Tallaght through the northside for this year’s ‘Connecting Communities Recovery Cycle.’

Organised by the Tallaght Rehabilitation Project (TRP) and five more frontline services, the cycling day on Friday, May 16 involved thirty-five dedicated participants between service users and staff members.

Covering the headquarters of services involved, they travelled from Tús Nua in Clondalkin to the Ballymun Youth Action Project and Coolmine Women’s Residential Programme in Dublin 15, where they stopped for a break before cycling all the way back to TRP.

Tallaght Gardaí escorted them from Brookfield for the last part of their cycle and about 200 between family members and friends welcomed them at the finish line in Jobstown where TRP set up a Family Fun Day.

“Drugs bring havoc on communities, there’s no doubt on that, but this is to let people know that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” commented TRP Manager Pat Daly.

“For people who got out of addiction, to be able to cycle like that… it shows you can get better both physically and mentally when you get the right support and when communities collaborate together.”

Pat said that when it was first launched three years ago, the Recovery Cycle only involved them and the Ballymun youth project.

“It got better and better and now includes Tús Nua in Clondalkin, Coolmine Women’s Residential Programme, the HSE Frontline and the Recovery Academy of Ireland.

“It gained status, and the feedback was great from all participants.

“All these communities came together to promote recovery and show that it’s possible.”

Food trucks and sports and fun activities were set up for the Family Day.

Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen and Sinn Fein councillor Louise Dunne attended the day.

The kids particularly appreciated two Shamrock Rovers star players representing the team at the event.

Pat thanked the TRP Board, including former Fianna Fail councillor and TD Charlie O’Connor, the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, the food providers, Connect 4 and South Dublin County Council for the support.

“And thanks to the great TRP staff,” added Pat. “Without their dedication, this event couldn’t have happened.”