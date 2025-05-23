Food with passion: Pea & Pancetta Risotto

This vibrant pea and pancetta risotto is a celebration of summer on a plate—fresh, green, and bursting with flavour.

Sweet garden peas bring a pop of colour and a touch of natural sweetness, while crispy pancetta adds a rich, savoury depth that perfectly balances the dish.

I am a huge fan of garden peas and you can use fresh of frozen for this recipe.

Finished with a hint of lemon zest and a sprinkle of Parmesan, this risotto is creamy yet light, making it an ideal choice for warm evenings when you crave something comforting but not too heavy.

Whether you’re dining al fresco or enjoying a quiet night in, this dish is sure to impress with its simple elegance and seasonal charm!

Ingredients: (Serves 2-4 people depending how hungry you are)

300g frozen or fresh peas

I large shallot finely chopped

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

750ml of hot vegetable or chicken stock

10g fresh basil leave

10g fresh chives

40g unsalted butter

100g pancetta

250g arborio rice

115ml white wine (optional)

½ lemon juice and zest

100g grated parmesan cheese

2-4 spoonful’s or mascarpone cheese (one per serving)

4 tablespoons of olive oil

Method:

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and add the peas , boil for 3 minutes, drain and set aside.

Using a deep cast iron pot, add in three tablespoons of olive oil and fry off the shallot and garlic, for about 3 minutes. Then add the pancetta, cook off and once crispy set aside on kitchen towel until ready to serve.

Then using a blender, add the cooked shallot and garlic, along the fresh herbs, half of the cooked peas and 160ml of water and blend until you have a smooth paste and set aside.

In the same deep cast iron pan melt the butter over a medium heat, then add the rice and toast for about a minute until each grain is glistening and covered in butter. If using white wine add it now until it’s fully absorbed.

The gradually add the hot stock one ladleful at a time maintaining a gentle simmer. Stir regularly making sure each ladle is absorbed before add the next one.

Once all the stock has been absorbed, gently stir in the pea puree to incorporate fully. Turn the heat to very low and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.

Then add the lemon juice and zest, parmesan cheese until melted then add the remaining peas.

Divide between serving bowls, scattered with the cooked pancetta, and a spoonful or mascarpone, another scattering of parmesan cheese, more lemon zest of you fancy, serve and enjoy!