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Solar-powered public lighting scheme to be installed at Bawnogue District Centre
Bawnogue District Centre Enhancement Scheme

Solar-powered public lighting scheme to be installed at Bawnogue District Centre

Maurice GarveyApril 30, 2026 11:54 am

A SOLAR-powered public lighting scheme is set to be installed at the newly developed Bawnogue district centre over the next number of weeks.

Plans for the Bawnogue District Centre Enhancement Scheme include South Dublin County Council taking charge of the shopping centre carpark and the reduction of a number of car-parking spaces.

The aim of district enhancement schemes, which SDCC have delivered for a number of years now in Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Palmerstown, is to enhance local communities to make them more “accessible, sustainable, and attractive for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

According to a Capital Programme update, April 2026, SDCC say Bawnogue district centre scheme is “substantially complete.”

“Remaining items including new public lighting (including a pilot solar-powered lighting scheme along new permeability links) and additional street furniture should be installed this month,” said SDCC.

The centre contains a variety of businesses with a range of services.

The centre also includes important community facilities such as the Bawnogue Youth & Community Centre, ACE Enterprise Park, Bawnogue Church of the Transfiguration, Talbot National School and Bawnogue Shopping Centre.

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