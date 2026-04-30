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Fence on green space remains in situ after council gives notice
The fence around the green space on Firhouse Road West

Fence on green space remains in situ after council gives notice

James Roulston MooneyApril 30, 2026 11:36 am

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Solar-powered public lighting scheme to be installed at Bawnogue District Centre

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President Catherine Connolly was “very impressed” by Clondalkin Equine Club at Ballyowen Equine Centre when she made a second visit to the...

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Kiltipper Park’s new pitches are currently in their establishment period and other works in the area have been completed, but a viewing...

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Defendant was said to be ‘a cog in the wheel’ in fake passport case

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A man and his daughter-in-law will find out next week if they will go to prison for their role in trying to...

This weeks front pages – April 30, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
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