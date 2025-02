A man who was caught with over €85,000 in cash at his home has been jailed for money laundering, reports Sonya McLean.

Stephen Geoghegan (35) of Neilstown Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to being in possession of cash, €85,520, believing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of crime on November 1, 2023.