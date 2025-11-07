Soprano Celine Byrne was unique experience

“THE evening of our Masterclass with the world-famous Soprano Celine Byrne had finally come!” beams Ruth Grogan of North Clondalkin Community Choir.

She continues by remarking that it was “great” to see so many of their members, around 60, in total, arriving in good time to help with preparations at St Mary’s Junior National School in Rowlagh, Clondalkin, on October 13.

Dublin Mid-West TD, Shane Moynihan, always a supporter of the choir, warmly welcomed them, saying how “we always have a friend in him, and it’s inspiring how we always strive for excellence.”

Their pianist for the evening was Damian Gallagher, director of another choir, Arabella Voices. This gave their choir director, Noel, time to conduct them.

The atmosphere was electric as Celine walked into the room. “She immediately put us at ease as she made us laugh with her introductory greeting,” followed by nearly an hour of hard work.

The choir have been practising two new songs since the start of their 2025/26 term—only a few weeks ago—and a few older songs from last year.

However, it was only when Celine started giving them “very helpful” tips on how to hold certain notes and pronounce some Latin words that they realised how complex their pieces were.

She worked with the choir’s three sections, Sopranos, Altos and Tenors, separately. When Celine sang examples, her “stunning voice sent shivers down our spines.”

When they then put it altogether; “what a difference! Perfect singing in perfect harmony!”

After nearly an hour of hard work it was time for Celine to leave, but not before being presented with a bouquet of yellow roses by one of the choir’s long-term members, Eileen Meyler, and then the younger members gave her a basket arrangement.

“It was a unique experience,” comments Ruth. Celine’s encouragement has inspired the choir, and they anticipate even greater opportunities in the future.

They are already planning another trip to Italy next year, and they have been invited to sing at the Custom House in Dublin for the second time.