Three youths arrested in connection with Citywest violence

Three youths have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that took place outside the Citywest Hotel in Saggart two weeks ago have been charged.

Investigators from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Crime South, supported by the Dublin Crime Response Team, carried out further searches under warrant in south Dublin on Friday, November 7 and arrested three juvenile males as part of this investigation.

The three juveniles are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Dublin Region.

It brings the number of individuals arrested to date in relation to the protests outside the State-owned IPAS centre on October 21 and 22 to 36.

In a statement An Garda Síochána said they continue to “investigate all the circumstances of the serious public disorder” which took place in Saggart, which saw a Garda van set alight and bottles, fireworks and other projectiles hurled at Gardaí

The two nights of unrest followed the arrest of a man over the alleged assault of a ten-year-old girl on the grounds of the Citywest Hotel in the early hours of the morning on October 20.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to those with any information on persons involved in this serious public disorder to contact the Garda investigation team at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600 or any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda Station.

Members of the public can provide information confidentially to An Garda Síochána by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.