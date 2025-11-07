Search
New Tymon Park Centre will provide flexible meeting spaces
At the opening of the new Tymon Park Centre this week

Echo StaffNovember 7, 2025 1:56 pm

THE new Tymon Park Centre was officially opened this week and is designed to provide flexible meeting spaces for small to medium size events and activities for the local community.

This project was funded by South Dublin County Council’s three-year capital budget.

The Parks and Architect Sections in SDCC, along with architects Cotter & Naessens Ltd. carried out the planning and design work on this project. Construction work on site was carried out by James Oliver Hearty and Sons Ltd.

Speaking at the event Mayor Pamela Kearns said: “Tymon Park Centre is a new public building and café, designed to provide flexible meeting spaces for small to medium size events and activities for the local community.

“This is a long awaited and hugely welcomed facility for the area providing an area for the community to meet and mingle, indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the lake, accessibility enhancements and facilities for park users”.

