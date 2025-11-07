Local Faces: Betty Whelan
St Dominic’s is a vibrant and busy community in the Old Bawn area of Tallaght. Sitting right in the middle of it is Dominic’s community centre and this week’s star is Betty Whelan, it’s proud Chairperson, writes Ken Doyle.
Betty is a Ballyfermot native who made the long journey south-west to Tallaght many years ago.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Father allegedly sent emotionally abusive message to teenage sonTallaght
A FATHER who allegedly messaged his teenage son on PlayStation telling “don’t be a pussy” saw his case struck out.The man, who...
Five and a half years jail following seizure of €700,000 worth of cannabis and cocaineTallaght
A man has been jailed for five and a half years following the seizure of €700,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine, reports...
This weeks front pages – November 6, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
Fined €650,000 after man dies as forklift falls on top of himTallaght
A company which failed to provide proper supervision of a young man who died while operating a forklift truck at a waste...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.