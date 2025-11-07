Time to choose the Tallaght Person of the Year 2025

Foodbank organisers Sue Ralph (4th from left) and Tracey Griffen (2nd from right) with Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen

This year’s Tallaght Person of the Year Awards are set to take place on November 22 at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght.

Nominations for the top award and other categories closed at midnight on Friday, October 24.

Organisers, Tallaght Community Council, said there was “a steady flow of nominations” all through October since the online process opened.

There are nine different categories and special awards for people to nominate a person, organisation, club, team, association, business or a not-for-profit group to be recognised for their contributions to Tallaght.

Ballycullen Food Bank, organised by Sue Ralph and Tracey Griffen, won last year’s Jim Lawlor Award for Special Needs and Carers.

“We got quite a bit of press out of it, it’s gained us a lot of recognition with companies, and we got quite a lot of donations throughout the year because of it,” Sue told The Echo.

She sees a lot of value in community awards such as Tallaght Person of the Year in highlighting organisations and groups doing good work in the community and bringing that work to people’s attention, even if they don’t win on the night.

“This year I nominated someone very good, they do really good work and they’re relatively new,” she said.

“Even if it’s only to highlight within the Tallaght Community Council that there’s a newbie on board for them to know about, it gets them on the radar within the community.”

Sue has high praise for the outgoing Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen, and the level of work and community involvement she’s brought to the role.

“She’s great, she pops down to us every now and again and helps out, I’d say she’ll leave big shoes to fill,” she said.

Get your ticket now for the 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards on Saturday, November 22, at the Plaza Hotel.